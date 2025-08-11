WKU president highlights retention records, campus construction, and first PhD program in opening speech to faculty

In his annual convocation on Monday, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni welcomed faculty and staff back to campus for the start of a new academic year.

Caboni highlighted some of successes of the 2024-2025 school year. He credited retention gains for students, especially low-income and first-generation, participating in living learning communities (LLCs). Overall, LLC students achieved an 84.6% retention rate, significantly higher than the 78.6% among non-LLC students.

"For several years, I have championed a goal of reaching 80% first-to-second-year retention, and each year we’ve moved closer. But today, I am proud to share that, if our numbers hold, we will have surpassed that goal, achieving an 80.3% retention rate," Caboni said.

Caboni noted recent success in the area of philanthropy, where last fiscal year marked the single largest fundraising year in WKU’s history, with a total of more than $44.5 million dollars raised.

Among the highlights were gifts supporting men’s basketball, the Gatton Academy, the naming gift of the Gordon Ford College of Business building, and WKU’s first endowed deanship.

"Each of these gifts represents a powerful vote of confidence in our programs, in our people and in our purpose," Caboni said Monday.

Caboni also updated faculty and staff on WKU's efforts at becoming Kentucky’s first Carnegie-classified R2 institution. The university contends that achieving that status would increase its competitiveness, attract more funding, and recruit more top-tier faculty.

A university must meet certain criteria, including at least $5 million dollars in federal research and development expenditures.

"I’m thrilled to share that WKU continues to surpass this benchmark, with recent research expenditures exceeding $10 million dollars," Caboni said.

Another requirement is the awarding of at least 20 research doctorates per year, and to do that, WKU must have the ability to offer PhD programs.

The 2025 legislative session laid the groundwork for WKU to offer its first PhD program, which Caboni announced on Monday, would be in Data Science. The program is expected to launch in fall 2027.

Future of Cherry Hall

In a campus construction update, Caboni sought to reassure the Bowling Green community that Cherry Hall will maintain its original character.

The first major renovation in more than 50 years is underway on WKU’s most storied building, amid concerns about losing Cherry Hall's historical significance.

Caboni said growing demand for more classroom space plus shifts in architectural trends led to modifications to Cherry Hall over the years that weren’t consistent with its historic features.

“Temporary walls became permanent fixtures, elegant maple floors gave way to adhesive tile, and the original windows were replaced with more modern looking alternatives," Caboni said. "In short, the building that stands today looks quite different from the original structure.”

The WKU President said the goal of the current renovation is to restore much of the building’s original features, while better meeting the needs of current and future students.

He said preserving the marble steps is “non-negotiable,” and the wood will be reminiscent of the original maple floors. Other than replacing the windows that more closely resemble the original ones and adding a handicap accessible ramp on the side, Caboni said the front of the building will remain exactly the same.

Completed in 1937, Cherry Hall is named after the university’s founder and first president, Henry Hardin Cherry.

The renovation is funded by $75 million from the Kentucky General Assembly and a 15% match from the university.

Meanwhile, WKU will decide by the end of the year what happens to the historic Faculty House. Erected in 1921 out of cedar trees on the hill, it’s been a gathering place over the years until it was recently slated for demolition due to its deteriorating condition and decline in usage.

Studies conducted over the summer highlighted foundation and structural concerns, possible code violations, and asbestos.

“Given the seriousness of these findings, we must take a set of even more deliberate steps to determine the building’s future," Caboni said.

Following opposition over plans to demolish the building, Caboni said he would form a committee to determine the future of the 104-year-old structure. He said committee members would also be in charge of fundraising if they choose to save the Faculty House, which he estimated would cost between $2 million and $4 million.

“It’s crucial for our institution to invest the scarce dollars our General Assembly has given us into facilities that support student success, and right now, that facility isn’t that one," Caboni told reporters after the convocation.

He said the committee will have three options: demolition, remediation, or relocation of the Faculty House. Recommendations are due by the end of the year.

Caboni maintains while the university will honor the structure, its demolition or relocation is necessary to carry out renovations at Cherry Hall.

He ended the convocation by presenting this year’s Spirit of WKU Award to Bryson Davis, Director of Student Financial Assistance.

"Beyond direct service to students, Bryson serves on various committees and work groups aimed at enhancing the WKU experience. He fosters institutional trust and empowers his staff with consistent support and mentorship," Caboni said. "Bryson’s integrity, collaborative spirit and relentless dedication make him a model campus leader and a living example of WKU’s mission.

The fall semester at WKU begins Aug. 18.