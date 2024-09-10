Measles case confirmed in WKU student who traveled internationally

A case of measles has been confirmed in a student at Western Kentucky University.

According to the Barren River Health District and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the student is a Tennessee resident who is unvaccinated and recently traveled abroad where it’s believed they were exposed to the virus.

The student attended classes and activities on campus and in the local community while infectious Aug. 28-30. Individuals who were at The Commons at Helm Library and the WKU Student Union, as well as Simply Ramen Restaurant off campus may have been exposed to the virus.

No additional information about the student is being released due to privacy laws.

Measles is a respiratory virus spread through the air and highly contagious for those who are unvaccinated. Symptoms include a rash, fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes.

Health officials in Kentucky and Tennessee are working to notify people who may have been exposed. Those who were exposed and are unvaccinated should quarantine for 21 days and immediately seek medical care if they develop symptoms.

According to the CDC, there have been several outbreaks of measles this year linked to international travel.

“Measles is only an airplane ride away,” said KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Fortunately, most Kentuckians are immune to measles due to safe and effective vaccination.”

In the United States, the first dose of measles vaccine is routinely administered in combination with mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) to children at age 12-15 months. A second MMR dose is typically given at 4-6 years old. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

The most recent school immunization assessment indicates that MMR vaccine coverage among Kentucky kindergarteners is 90% and lower than the Healthy People 2030 target of 95%.