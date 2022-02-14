-
The president has been under increasing pressure to more aggressively combat threats to voting rights. And advocates say speeches are not a substitute for legislative action.
-
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams urged federal lawmakers not to “micromanage” state elections. During a congressional hearing on Monday, he said…
-
Election reform efforts to expand ballot access made little headway around the Ohio Valley, as only one state in the region made voting easier, according…
-
Kentuckians pushing to lift people out of poverty and guarantee access to voting took part in a car caravan in Frankfort on Monday.The Poor People’s…
-
-
-
After more than a decade, Kentucky resident Guy Hamilton-Smith voted this year for the first time in the state. Even though he didn’t vote in person…
-
President-elect Joe Biden received a bigger turnout in the Ohio Valley in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. So did his opponent Donald Trump.In an…
-
Secretary of State Michael Adams says the vast majority of election results will be counted and reported on election night, even though some absentee…
-
Kentucky election officials are predicting that 70% of registered voters will cast ballots in this year’s General Election — an uptick from the 2016…