Election Day: Voters decide local races, constitutional amendments, control of U.S. House and Senate

12:25 p.m. eastern: Caitlin Maguire of Jefferson County loves voting on Election Day.

She told member station WFPL it’s a value she hopes to impart on her two-year-old daughter, Aoife, who was with Maguire at the polling site.

“I always want to make sure that she has the installation of voting and democracy in her throughout her entire life, that she knows that it's important," Maguire said.

Maguire said every race and issue on the ballot were motivating factors for her to vote. But voting ‘no’ on Amendment 2 to protect reproductive rights and the judicial races were particularly top of mind for her.—Stephanie Wolf, WFPL

12:10 p.m. central: Shawnee Wells cast her ballot at Buchanon Park in Warren County, alongside her two dogs named “Diddle” and “Topper.” She said she was drawn to vote because of the major impact local races have in the community.

"For me, being involved in local elections. A lot of this was locally based and I just felt like that’s important to our community. So I felt it was important to come vote for that.”

Wells said lines at the voting center were short and poll workers were helpful in moving the process along.—Dalton York, WKYU

11:45 a.m. central: You can still check out the Kentucky Public Radio voter guide for information on where you can vote and what will be on your ballot.

9:35 a.m. central: A line of voters stood outside Barren County High School, one of eight sites where voters in that county are able to cast ballots Tuesday. Unlike during pre-pandemic voting, Kentucky voters no longer have to cast ballots at a location specific to the precinct where they live, but can vote at any of the available voting centers in their county.

A voter at Barren County High School who got in line at 9:00 a.m. said it took about 30 minutes to get through the line, fill out his ballot, and have it scanned.—Kevin Willis, WKYU

Kevin Willis / Voters got in line Tuesday morning outside Barren County High School.

6:00 a.m. central: All polling sites in Kentucky are now officially open, with those in the eastern time zone already open for an hour. Polling sites will stay open until 6 p.m. local time. If you're in line by that time, you'll get to vote.

Tuesday is the traditional Election Day, when most Kentuckians cast their ballots. Several days of excused and unexcused early, in-person voting were also available in recent weeks, as well as mail-in ballots for those who met certain criteria.

You can find polling locations in your county here.