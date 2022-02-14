-
Kentucky manufacturers that produce parts for electric vehicles are expanding their range of components, and space, to meet the growing demand for their…
-
The automaker Toyota announced Thursday major new investments in facilities in Kentucky and West Virginia to increase production of hybrid vehicles.…
-
Automaker Toyota is planning to announce a major investment in solar and other renewable energy in Appalachia and the Southeastern U.S. The plan includes…
-
A new report says one-third of the more than $9 billion in announced investments for Kentucky last year wasn’t attached to any new jobs. The Kentucky…
-
The Ohio Valley’s auto manufacturing industry is growing increasingly nervous about the Trump administration’s trade policy. First came tariffs on steel…
-
Toyota said Monday it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling factory in Georgetown, Kentucky, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are…
-
A southwestern Indiana city celebrated an announcement Friday morning, that promises to bring 300 new jobs to town.Toyota says it will add 70,000 square…
-
Toyota Motor Corporation is offering retirement incentives to 2,000 Kentucky employees in an effort to prevent a mass-exodus next year at the automaker’s…
-
Automaker Toyota is helping Kentucky schools expand an early childhood learning program. Toyota is giving $115,000 to open 10 more Born Learning programs…
-
Governor Steve Beshear has signed a bill into law that gives tax incentives to automakers in Kentucky. The new law allows manufacturers and suppliers to…