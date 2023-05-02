Danielle Kaye is a 2022-2023 Kroc Fellow at NPR. She is spending three months reporting for LPM, following stints on NPR's National Desk and Weekend Edition. Danielle grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from UC Berkeley, where she covered local news in the Bay Area. Before joining NPR, Danielle worked as a business reporter at Reuters. Email Danielle at dkaye@lpm.org.