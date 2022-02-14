-
The winner of the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, OH., is once again a Bowling Green native.Nate Christian, 16, won first place…
-
Two Kentucky lawmakers say they will file a bill allowing student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL) during next year’s…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing student-athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.The move will allow players to…
-
It's nearly race day in Warren County, as dozens of people ages 8-20 in and around southern Kentucky will gather Saturday at Phil Moore Park in Alvaton.…
-
Embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will run in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes.The Maryland Jockey Club and a lawyer for trainer Bob Baffert…
-
Trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that caused the…
-
-
Western Kentucky University is mourning the loss of one of the school’s most beloved athletics figures.John Oldham passed away Monday morning in Bowling…
-
Churchill Downs plans to open for its 131st Fall Meet this weekend as the state contends with a third surge in COVID-19 infections. The racetrack has…
-
Authentic has won the 146th Kentucky Derby in a quiet Churchill Downs.The horse is trained by Bob Baffert and was ridden by jockey John Velazquez.…