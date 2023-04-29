© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Former WKU Men's Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury named assistant at Memphis

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published April 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Memphis Athletics
/

Former Western Kentucky University Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury has a new job.

The University of Memphis has announced that Stansbury is joining the Tigers as an assistant coach.

A news release from the school’s athletics department praised Stansbury’s talents as a recruiter who has coached or recruited 21 players that have been drafted or played in the NBA.

"His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none," said Memphis Tigers head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway. "He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program."

Stansbury won more than 400 games in seven seasons as head coach at WKU, but resigned in March citing a need to focus on his health and family. He missed nine games this past season with an undisclosed health issue.

Stansbury was 139-89 with the Hilltoppers, with three Conference USA championship game appearances and one East Division title. But he failed to reach the NCAA tournament during his time at WKU.

Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
