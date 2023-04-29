Former WKU Men's Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury named assistant at Memphis

Former Western Kentucky University Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury has a new job.

The University of Memphis has announced that Stansbury is joining the Tigers as an assistant coach.

A news release from the school’s athletics department praised Stansbury’s talents as a recruiter who has coached or recruited 21 players that have been drafted or played in the NBA.

"His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none," said Memphis Tigers head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway. "He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program."

Stansbury won more than 400 games in seven seasons as head coach at WKU, but resigned in March citing a need to focus on his health and family. He missed nine games this past season with an undisclosed health issue.

Stansbury was 139-89 with the Hilltoppers, with three Conference USA championship game appearances and one East Division title. But he failed to reach the NCAA tournament during his time at WKU.