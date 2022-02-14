-
The Somerset community is celebrating the official groundbreaking of a new distillery with strong ties to the U.S military.Horse Soldier Bourbon was…
Counties across Kentucky are making plans for early in-person voting that begins Oct. 13. Election officials are required to follow federal guidelines for…
The Somerset Independent School District is moving forward with plans to begin in-person classes for K-12 students on Sept. 8. Somerset schools will…
Pulaski County is having a strong response from voters for the June 23 primary election, with both mail-in ballots and walk-in voting.Election Coordinator…
Businesses across Kentucky are reopening with safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A music store in Somerset is one of the thousands of…
Hospitals across Kentucky are experiencing a dramatic decline in revenues as elective procedures are cancelled in order to focus on treating COVID-19…
A new program in Pulaski County is aiming to grow the local workforce while, at the same time, helping people who are incarcerated get a new start. It's…
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over whether 18 to 21 year-olds should receive the death penalty. This was during a special hearing in…
A project to recognize slaves buried in unmarked graves in the Lake Cumberland region is taking another step forward as part of the activities surrounding…
Somerset is the site of a forum this week that will address concerns related to children and families involved in Kentucky’s foster care system.The forum…