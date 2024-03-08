'Lord sent me an angel:' Somerset Community College student donates kidney over spring break to retired Eastern Kentucky coal miner

More than 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. That list is now one person shorter thanks to a selfless act from a stranger.

While some college students were headed to the beach on spring break, a medical student at Somerset Community College used that time to donate a kidney to someone she’d never met, a grandfather from Eastern Kentucky.

Danny Fitch is a retired coal miner from Johnson County. He’ll tell you his most important work is a husband, father, and grandfather. That’s a role he’s not ready to give up. But until recently, his kidneys were failing fast.

Danny has diabetes, a diagnosis he received at the age of ten. Now 60, he had few options for extending his life. Having watched his dad take dialysis, he knew it wasn’t the quality of life he wanted. So, Danny went on the transplant list last August. That’s when his family shared his story on social media in hopes of finding a donor.

"The Lord, he sent me an angel," Fitch told WKU Public Radio from his home in Meally, KY.

That angel was Cherish Strunk, a 25-year-old student at Somerset Community College.

"There was never of thought of, 'No, I’m not doing this,'" she said.

A random social media scroll put her on a course to give someone a second chance at life. Eight months after going on the transplant list, Strunk responded to the Fitch’s after seeing their Facebook post shared by a mutual friend.

"I just had this feeling and knew I was going to be a match. I knew he was the person I was meant to help," recalled Strunk. "Another main thing was I seen all his grandchildren and just how close he was with them and they were with him.”

Strunk and her husband live in Russell Springs, KY. She’ll graduate in May with a certificate in surgical technology. But it wasn’t her clinicals in the operating room that prompted her to respond.

“I had always kind of thought about it so I don’t think it really had much part in it, but it definitely made me less nervous seeing it every day and knowing that everything would be okay," commented Strunk from her Russell County home.

The Fitch’s were hopeful but tried not to get too excited. Danny’s wife Teresa recalls another young woman had previously tested and wasn’t a match.

“That almost felt like it knocked the wind out of me for a minute," she stated.

Then, a friend’s husband passed away who was a registered organ donor. But he wasn’t a match either. As the saying goes, the third time was the charm. Strunk underwent testing through UK Healthcare in Lexington, and indeed, she was a match.

“I was like, 'I’m going to donate a kidney,' and my mom was like, 'Yeah okay.' And then once we matched she was like, 'Oh gosh, you are actually going to donate a kidney.' But they were never trying to talk me out of it," explained Strunk. "They were super supportive.”

As a 25-year-old with her whole life ahead, Teresa wondered if Strunk was certain of her decision.

“I did think about her mom, being a mom myself. I never had thought about being a donor until all this came about," said Teresa Fitch. "I have a daughter myself. I put myself in her mom’s shoes and I asked her and she said, 'No, my family is great about this.'”

A week before the surgery, Strunk, Fitch, and their families had an emotional first meeting in person.

“It was very emotional, but amazing," Strunk recalled. "There was no awkwardness like you would usually have meeting someone for the first time. It was like we had met before.”

Teresa Fitch FB

On Feb. 29, Danny Fitch went into the hospital with only 12% function in his kidneys. Following a four-and-a-half-hour surgery, he walked out of the hospital three days later with 70% function. Fitch is now home but under quarantine for three months to build up his immunity. Right now, he’s on 27 medications and has doctor’s appointments twice a week. But he’s smiling and healthy.

Strunk is also back home and making plans to graduate. While the typical recovery for a donor is six weeks, Strunk plans to return to school on Tuesday, less than two weeks post-surgery. She’s determined to walk across the stage and receive her diploma on May 3.

Teresa Fitch FB

Once strangers, Danny Fitch and Cherish Strunk will be in each other’s lives forever. When Fitch’s quarantine is lifted, their families are planning a reunion this summer.

"We do sit around sometimes and he’ll say it’s hard to believe someone did this for me, someone we didn’t know, never been around," stated Teresa Fitch.

“I just ain’t got the right words to thank her," commented Danny Fitch.

What Strunk wants more than a thank you is for her story to inspire others to consider organ donation.

“I hope it gives people the courage to do it because it’s the most rewarding experience," she recalled while recuperating at home with her dog in her lap.

Danny Fitch, a deacon at his church, prayed for a matching kidney donor. Cherish Strunk was the match, a young woman, like him, with a servant’s heart.



