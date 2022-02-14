-
The Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is showing significant growth in the number of vendors and customers.One reason for the increase is the new…
A new program called ‘Fresh RX for Moms’ is for pregnant women who are on Medicaid and seeing a doctor or a certified nurse-midwife. The Community Farmers…
The new permanent structure for the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market this season is drawing more vendors and more shoppers than last year.The market has…
The Owensboro Regional Farmers Market opens for the season April 14. The 34-year-old marketplace will soon feature a new look as it puts down permanent…