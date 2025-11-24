New poll shows Latino support for Trump is slipping after gains in 2024

No Republican presidential candidate in history did better with Latinos than Donald Trump did in 2024.

But there are lots of signs that support has evaporated. Democrats won big victories earlier this month in elections across the country – with large margins among Latinos. Poll after poll has shown Hispanics declining in support for Trump since he was sworn in for a second term.

And a new, major Pew poll of more than 5,000 Latinos across two surveys underscores this point.

There were some eye-opening findings, including:

Seventy percent disapprove of the job President Trump is doing.

A majority — 55% — said they very strongly disapprove.

Among those who voted for him, Trump is down 12 points. At the beginning of his second term, 93% of Latinos who voted for him approved of the job he was doing. Now, it's 81%.

The economy is a major concern; 4 in 5 see it negatively, and they blame Trump.

The economy was a main reason so many Latinos crossed over to vote for Trump in 2024, but they are really down on how they view it now — 78% rated economic conditions today as only fair or poor.

Trump does not escape blame, either. Sixty-one percent said his policies have made economic conditions worse; just 15% said they have made things better.

Critically, half of poll respondents said that in the past year, they have struggled to afford food, housing or medical care.



Two-thirds disapprove of Trump's approach on immigration.

71% said Trump is doing too much when it comes to deportations, up 15 points since March.

More than half worry that they, a close friend or family member will be deported.

More than two-thirds say the situation for Latinos has worsened.

That's up 42 points from when it was last asked in 2021. That includes 31% of Trump-voting Hispanics.

While Democrats feel this more strongly, the result is not driven by partisan identity. In two decades of conducting this major poll of Latinos, Pew notes that it has never seen Latinos say their situation is worse than the year before.

Four in 5 said Trump's policies have been harmful to Latinos, including a third of those who voted for him.

Most have serious concerns about their place in America.

Fifty-five percent said they have those serious concerns, up from 48% last year.

Remarkably, a third said they have contemplated leaving the country in the last six months.

Forty-six percent said that's because of the political situation in the country.

Twenty-six percent said it would be to find somewhere with a lower cost of living.

