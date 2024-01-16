‘It’s non-stop, high-flying action:’ Micro Wrestling heads to Owensboro Convention Center

The Owensboro Convention Center will host a unique show this month featuring a series of action-packed wrestling matches.

However, the ring will look a little different than others, as this one will showcase the phenomenon known as “micro-wrestling.”



What is Micro Westling?

Micro wrestling is a professional wrestling circuit that features “Little People,” a term used to refer to people born with dwarfism.

The Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF) was founded in 2000 and is a full-scale event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. The MWF is the longest-running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry.

The company is owned by Jack Darrell, who brings micro-wrestling to multiple venues across the U.S. every year. Based in Pigeon Forge, TN, the MWF hosts ongoing shows at their "Microtorium,” where wrestlers receive their training via the “Micro Wrestling Academy.”

Little People attending the academy are trained by none other than Jason Myers, an American professional wrestler who is perhaps more widely known by his ring name of Cody Hawk.

In addition to his work with micro wrestlers, Hawk has also trained All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star John Moxley, as well as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star LA Knight.

“He (Hawk) is pretty popular among the wrestling community,” Darrell told WKU Public Radio. “We’re just trying to pattern ourselves after the WWE and AEW and continue growing like we are."

No Gimmick

Darrel noted that micro wrestling continues to garner more attention, as people are genuinely curious about Little People. He compared this curiosity to the same interest people have in former American basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, who stands at 7 feet, 1 inch tall.

“I saw Shaquille O'Neal one night at a nightclub. The guy was huge.,” Darrell said. “You don’t see people walking around like that all the time, and when you do, you gravitate towards them because they’re different. I find that it’s the same with micro wrestling.”

According to Little People of America, there are an estimated 65,000 people with dwarfism in the United States, and 651,700 in the world. That’s around 2% of the world’s population.

Darrel added that the point of the show is not to exploit Little People but to provide them with work and deliver a fun, family-friendly night of entertainment.

“We don’t use the word ‘midget,’ and there is nothing derogatory in our show,” Darrell said. “When people sit down and they really watch it, you can take away some of those thoughts about these kids being exploited, because they’re not. They all love their lives and are having a great time at it.”

In addition to the road show, wrestlers from the Micro Wrestling Federation can be seen on TV thanks to a new reality series called Big Little Brawlers. The show premiered on Discovery earlier this month and follows the lives of several micro wrestlers from the MWF.



Owensboro Bound

The show in Owensboro will bring six micro wrestlers to the ring. They include “Disco Dom,” “Baby Jesus,” “Lil’ Show,” “Zach Presley,” and “Jamaican Jo."

“Those guys are at the upper echelon of the wrestling community among Little People. They’re probably in the top 10 of the best little people wrestlers out there right now,” Darrell said.

He added that the wrestlers will be bringing a high-adrenaline show filled with backflips, handsprings, and more.

“Once that bell rings, it’s non-stop, high-flying action,” Darrell said. “I think a lot more people are taking wrestling from Little People a lot more seriously now that they have seen what we have.”

Micro-wrestling heads to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 26. Matches run from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Central.

More information about the road shows and new reality series can be found online at the Micro Wrestling Federation website.