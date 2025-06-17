Owensboro building substance abuse treatment facility for women

Owensboro is preparing to open a new substance abuse treatment facility in early 2026.

Freedom House is a women’s substance abuse treatment organization within Volunteers of America of Mid-States that started 31 years ago in Jefferson County.

“This is a ‘two-generational’ solution for families affected by addiction,” said Volunteers President and CEO Jennifer Hancock. “We are so proud to be the only provider in this region that allows mom to come into treatment and to bring all of her kids. And we treat that entire family together.”

Hancock said the treatment option is unique because it allows mothers to take part in the program with their children, instead of being separated during that time. Children also receive medical and psychological treatment while in the program in an effort to help both generations.

Ahead of the decision to base a Freedom House facility in Daviess County, the Hager Educational Foundation did an environmental scan with Kentucky advocates looking for available resources in Owensboro. They recognized there was a “specialized gap in care,” according to Hancock.

“We’re honored to be identified as the flagship program that could deliver these services in a high-quality way. And make sure all of the investment is being used for quality outcomes because of our track record of success.”

Those in the program will have access to resources like medication assisted treatment, prenatal healthcare, clinical teams to individual and group therapy, and case management services.

Peer support services will also be available for those in long-term recovery. Hancock said that gives mothers a mentor to go to for guidance during their time in the program and gives them a sense of hope.

The Freedom House program will also include transitional housing units to allow program graduates to ease their way back into the community with support.

The program also has locations established in Jefferson and Clay Counties, and another facility is under construction in Lincoln County.

The new facility in Owensboro is projected to open at the beginning of 2026 on Frederica Street.