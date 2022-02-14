-
February's Lost River Sessions LIVE show at the Captiol Arts Center in Bowling Green was a special one.Fans saw local singer and songwriter Dax Evans take…
-
The first Lost River Sessions Live show of the year kicked off in January at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green, with performances from the…
-
This season of Lost River Sessions Live wrapped up last month with a performance by Kentucky natives the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and Willie Huston at the…
-
Lost River Sessions Live returned to the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green for a special October show featuring Tennesee-based musicians Liz Brasher…
-
Our first show of the season featured a performance from the North Carolina group, Mipso. The act headlined the September Lost River Sessions LIVE concert…
-
Our latest concert in our Lost River Sessions LIVE series featured Kentucky's very own Ian Noe and Nathan Blake Lynn. They performed live at the Bluegrass…
-
The season finale of Lost River Sessions LIVE featured Nikki Lane, a Nashville singer-songwriter who blends country, rock and blues. Mike LoPinto played…
-
The Hogslop String Band was featured at April's Lost River Sessions LIVE concert on April 19 at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green.The…
-
After a winter spent writing songs, Parker Millsap hit the road in March, making several stops in Kentucky including Bowling Green on March 16 for Lost…
-
Parker Millsap, the 26-year-old singer, songwriter, guitarist and band leader will give a special solo performance in Bowling Green on March 16th as part…