Lost River Sessions returns with live performance Thursday night in downtown Bowling Green

Lost River Sessions’s concert series returns Thursday, Jan. 19, at The Capitol in downtown Bowling Green, KY at 7:00 p.m. central.

Lost River Sessions is the Emmy award-winning television, concert and radio series launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio. The series explores the music scene from the roots up by featuring musical talents in the folk, bluegrass and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across south-central Kentucky.

As an example of another iconic venue, on May 18, Sister Sadie will perform at The Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY.

The spring 2023 lineup is available here for the fifth season of Lost River Sessions.

During Thursday's concert, Swift Silver will open for East Nash Grass. Southern songwriters Anna Kline and John Looney make up the Swift Silver duo. Kline has a recent songwriting credit on The Local Honeys' newest album, and they have performed on Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

The headliner of the night, East Nash Grass, received their name and reputation by performing in a bar in Music City's east side. They quickly became one of the top young bands in bluegrass music, playing at coveted venues like the Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets are $12.50 for regular admission or $10 at the door with a WKU student ID. Purchase yours today at capitolbg.org .

Want more Lost River Sessions? Watch Lost River Sessions on WKYU 24-1 (WKU PBS) on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ct, or listen to WKYU 88.9 FM (WKU Public Radio in Bowling Green/Glasgow) on Saturdays at 4 p.m. ct.