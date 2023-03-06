Lost River Sessions Live Returns to Bowling Green Mar. 16 with the Flat River Band and Jenkins Twins Band

It’s a family affair at the Capitol on March 16 at 7pm as Lost River Sessions hosts Flat River Band with The Jenkins Twins. All students with an ID will get in free to this event.

Lost River Sessions introduces you to emerging artists from the world of bluegrass, folk and Americana music. In addition to the Emmy award-winning TV program produced by WKU PBS, Lost River Sessions has also won Ohio Valley Regional Emmy awards for WKU Public Radio - featuring recordings from the TV show and from our live shows at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green, Ky.

Trevor and Trenton make up The Jenkins Twins, the opener for the night. The Lexington natives have found a way to mix modern country and contemporary indie to create music that gives you a sense of nostalgia. With their album “Jellico” and E.P. “Alive and Well” these brothers are going somewhere, and we are so glad to be supporting them while they are up-and-coming.

The Flat River Band will follow. The three brothers grew up in a multi-generational family band, so, needless to say, music is their expertise. They have held residencies at Silver Dollar City in Missouri and Dollywood in Tennessee. The band has also charted #1 on bluegrass gospel charts throughout their career and opened for The Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, TG Sheppard, and more. Their gospel tunes will take you back to being in church with Granny in the best way.

Come see these both outstanding bands live by purchasing tickets at CapitolBG.Org. Tickets are $12.50, and students with an ID get free admission.