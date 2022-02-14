-
Tennessee lawmakers are expected to take final votes on newly drawn electoral districts this week and voting rights advocates are already eyeing legal…
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed Republican-drawn redistricting plans for the Kentucky House of Representatives and the state’s six congressional districts,…
Kentucky lawmakers will get data they need to draw new legislative and congressional maps later this summer after 2020 U.S. Census results were delayed by…
The state must pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky more than $160,000 in attorneys’ fees because the legislature failed to enact new…
A Butler County state Representative says he's strongly considering a run for a Senate seat following today's signing of new redistricting maps. The newly…
The Kentucky House has adopted new boundaries for its 100 members, but not without some lawmaker grumbling. The bill to redraw legislative boundaries…
A House committee in Frankfort passed the chamber's redistricting plan Tuesday on a 25-4 vote with the support of many Republicans. The lone Democrat who…
A legislative redistricting bill has cleared a House committee and is scheduled for a vote on the House floor on Wednesday.The House State Government…
A Warren County lawmaker says he's waiting until new legislative maps are drawn before he makes any decisions about his future.Republican Representative…
Monday is day one of what Kentucky lawmakers hope will be a quick special legislative session devoted to creating new redistricting maps.Both Republicans…