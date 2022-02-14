-
The Kentucky State Police trooper who was reassigned after attending the Jan. 6 Trump rally in Washington, D.C., was the agency’s top recruiter. Capt.…
-
More than a year after a deadline has passed to process all rape kits within 90 days, the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory is averaging a wait of…
-
State police posts across Kentucky are expanding their services to include a victim’s advocate who will provide support to victims of domestic violence,…
-
State officials have announced a new initiative that will allow recruits going through law enforcement basic training to earn an associate’s degree.The…
-
The Kentucky State Police agency says it’s not taking a position for, or against, a new law that allows citizens to carry a concealed firearm without a…
-
A Kentucky State Police trooper is back on patrol in the Owensboro region after striking a handcuffed man with his foot. The June 24 incident was caught…
-
Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky State Police illegally restricted a poverty group’s access to the state Capitol building during a series of…
-
Kentucky’s new Commissioner for the Department of Criminal Justice Training says he’s focused on preparing new and future law enforcement officers to…
-
No disciplinary action has occurred at the Horse Cave Police Department, a day after the FBI confirmed that the department is the focus of an ongoing…
-
Kentucky State Police says trooper applications have increased since changes were made to its recruitment policy.The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer quotes…