Former Owensboro superintendent arrested on sexual solicitation of minors

The former superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools was due in court on Friday for arraignment on charges relating to the sexual solicitation of minors.

Matthew Constant was arrested Thursday afternoon by Kentucky State Police.

An investigation began in May following allegations of a relationship between Constant and a student from another school district.

Constant, 51, is facing felony charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor 12 years old or older. KSP Trooper Corey King said Constant’s electronic devices had been scrubbed, which also led to a charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

King told WKU Public Radio Friday that the investigation points to victims in multiple states and more charges are likely.

“At this point, we don’t believe under the age of 12. It looks like under 16, certainly, and it involves multiple minors from not only Kentucky, but neighboring states," King said. “This is something that will take some time. If you’re considering multiple devices, trying to restore them the best we can with the technology we have, and the subpoenas we have out involving the various social media platforms.”

Online jail records show Constant is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

The OPS Board of Education suspended Constant in May, then terminated his contract in June. During the termination process, Constant filed for retirement with the Kentucky Department of Education, which went into effect July 1.

Board Chairman Jeremy Luckett issued the following statement after Thursday's arrest:

“The Board of Education takes no stance on the guilt or innocence of Dr. Constant in relation to the charges filed by the Kentucky State Police. Based on the information we were previously provided by the State Police, our district had already made the decision to terminate the contract of Dr. Constant and have shifted our focus toward the 2023-24 school year.”

