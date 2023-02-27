Stan Ingold
Stan Ingold is WEKU's News Director. He has worked in public broadcasting for 18 years, starting at Morehead State Public Radio before spending the past 10 years at Alabama Public Radio. Stan has been honored with numerous journalism awards for his public radio reporting.
Stan arrived at WEKU in January, 2022 after working as Assistant News Director at Alabama Public Radio .
Kentucky State Police has settled a federal lawsuit involving two troopers who beat Alex Hornback at his Shepherdsville home during an April 2020 arrest and allegedly lied about it under oath.