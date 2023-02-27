© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Stan Ingold

Stan Ingold is WEKU's News Director. He has worked in public broadcasting for 18 years, starting at Morehead State Public Radio before spending the past 10 years at Alabama Public Radio. Stan has been honored with numerous journalism awards for his public radio reporting.

Stan arrived at WEKU in January, 2022 after working as Assistant News Director at Alabama Public Radio .