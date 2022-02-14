Kentucky General Assembly

-
Investments in public safety are a priority for Gov. Andy Beshear as he offered another preview of his budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year. Kentucky…
When Kentucky lawmakers convene in January, they’ll be asked to consider removing a barrier to live organ donation. A bill pre-filed for the 2022 session,…
State Representative Patti Minter is heading back to Frankfort to represent Warren County in the state legislature.According to unofficial results, Minter…
Voters in Daviess County are deciding several races for the Kentucky legislature. Perhaps the most high profile contest on the ballot is a rematch between…
Kentucky officials are asking a federal appeals court to restore a state law that bans a common second trimester abortion procedure.The law passed in 2018…
Kentucky’s Muslim community will gather in Frankfort next month for the inaugural Muslim Day at the state capitol. Muslims from all over the state will…
Kentucky’s ailing pension funds might finally start getting healthier, according to estimates provided to lawmakers on Monday.The pot of money used to…
Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature has convened to consider Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to help regional universities and “quasi” state agencies…
Gov. Matt Bevin and leaders of Kentucky’s legislature are going back and forth over who’s in charge of rallying support for a new pension bill.Bevin…
When the woman who would become known as Jane Doe started working for the Kentucky House Republican caucus in 2015, she remembers a senior staffer saying…