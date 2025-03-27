New Kentucky law increases penalties for repeat EPO violators

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill (HB 38) strengthening penalties for those who repeatedly violate restraining orders.

"Sadly, in the commonwealth, we see far too much domestic violence," Beshear said in a social media video announcing the signing. "Today, I'm going to do something about it."

The new law makes it a felony if someone violates an emergency protective order three times within five years, something that was previously a misdemeanor.

“The continuation of the act of domestic violence, whether it’s against the same person or different people, is a pattern of behavior that’s dangerous and problematic to the community as whole," said Tori Henninger, executive director of Barren River Area Safe Space.

The domestic violence shelter serves ten counties in southern Kentucky, and according to Henninger, violations of protective orders are a factor in more than half of the crisis calls the shelter receives.

Last August, 37-year-old Erica Riley was killed outside the courthouse in Elizabethtown by her ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old Christopher Elder. Riley's mother was also fatally wounded. The shooting happened just moments before they were set to appear in court. They were there to have an existing EPO extended.

Domestic violence survivors sometimes don’t take out EPOs because they fear they won’t be enforced. Henninger said she feels the new law adding greater consequences for EPO violations will deter more repeat offenders.