Beshear announces six week paid leave program for Kentucky state employees

Kentucky is enhancing its benefits package for state employees. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Executive Branch workers will gain six weeks of paid family leave.

The benefit covers state employees who have serious health conditions or who welcome a new child through birth, adoption, or foster care. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she’s fallen into both of those categories.

“Two months after taking the oath of office, I gave birth, so I know how critical those first few days and weeks are to bonding with your newborn," stated Coleman. "In six days, it will be one year since my double mastectomy, so I know how important it is to focus on your health without having to worry about work.”

The state Personnel Cabinet plans to filed an amendment to the Kentucky Administrative Regulations on Dec. 16. Executive Branch workers will be able to receive paid family leave at three intervals during their career: on an employee’s first day of hire, then at ten and 20 years of service. The leave doesn't accumulate from one interval to the next.

The policy change puts Kentucky in line with all surrounding states but West Virginia by offering paid family leave to state workers.

“Once everything is approved, this benefit will be available as early as summer of 2025," Beshear announced. "It’s the right thing to do for our employees.”

The announcement follows a study released last week by the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (KYCEP) suggesting the commonwealth is at a competitive disadvantage with six of its seven neighboring states.

Some of Kentucky's largest employers like Amazon, Ford, and Humana already offer paid family leave, as well as a number of universities, hospital systems, K-12 school districts, and local governments.

A bill allowing state workers four weeks of paid parental leave failed to make it out of this year’s legislative session.

“The paid leave program announced today by the Governor is fantastic news for 33,000 Kentucky state employees who will now have access to a benefit that many workers across the state, and public employees in 38 other states already enjoy," said KYCEP report co-author Dustin Pugel. "This policy will be good for workers and their families, and help the state retain and attract employees, which benefits everyone in Kentucky.”

Beshear has worked with the General Assembly, to secure four across-the-board pay raises for Executive Branch workers since the start of his administration. He previously announced that health insurance coverage will be available on the first day of hire for new state employees beginning Jan. 1, 2025.