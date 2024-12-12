Kentucky Senate Republicans balk at proposal to give gender-affirming care to transgender inmates

The Republican majority in the Kentucky General Assembly is pushing back on new proposals concerning gender-affirming care for state inmates.

The state Department of Corrections has proposed new rules to improve accommodations for transgender prisoners, ranging from housing them with others who align with their gender identity to using their preferred pronouns. But the regulations could also include gender-affirming medical care.

The DOC recently told a legislative committee that no taxpayer funds are currently paying for those procedures, but stopped short of saying where hormone therapy is provided using public money.

During an appearance in Bowling Green on Wednesday, Sen. President Robert Stivers balked at the idea.

“The state shouldn’t be paying for individuals who are incarcerated for criminal acts to have sex change surgeries," Stivers suggested.

Last year, the Republican-dominated General Assembly banned access to gender-affirming medical care for transgender individuals under age 18.

Changes to administrative regulations for the DOC must be approved by the governor. Democratic Gov. Andy

Beshear said during a news briefing on Thursday that the proposed state reguslations mirror federal law. While the LGBTQ population may be more susceptible to violence behind bars, Beshear said he doesn’t support gender reassignment surgeries for transgender inmates.

“Convicted felons do not have the right to have any and all surgeries paid for entirely by tax dollars, especially when it would exceed the type of coverage available to law-abiding citizens," stated Beshear.

The DOC has asked for an opinion from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on whether that specific coverage is required under federal law.

