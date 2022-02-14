-
Crit Luallen is Kentucky's 56th lieutenant governor after a private swearing-in ceremony at the home of a retired Kentucky chief justice.Democratic Gov.…
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jerry Abramson is still fighting for the legislature to take recommendations from his Blue Ribbon Commission on Tax Reform.Abramson…
Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor says he is taking a pass on running for governor in 2015.Speaking Tuesday afternoon to the Elizabethtown Rotary Club,…
Political observers are keeping a close eye on Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor this week. Jerry Abramson has said he would announce whether or not he plans…
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jerry Abramson says he's close to deciding whether he'll run for governor in 2015.Abramson said Monday he expects to decide in the next…
Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor says he may announce his intentions regarding a run for governor before or shortly after the August 3rd Fancy Farm Picnic.…
Supporters of a statewide smoking ban in Kentucky are once again trying to persuade a House committee to pass the the legislation this session.The House…
Kentucky lawmakers seemed eager to dig into another tax reform bill this year, but the chair of the latest tax reform commission says reform isn't likely…
Lieutenant Governor Jerry Abramson will not be a Democratic Senate candidate in 2014, taking on the nation's most powerful Republican, Minority Leader…
The Governor's Commission on Tax Reform will likely miss a November 15th deadline. Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jerry Abramson chairs the panel and says…