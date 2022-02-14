-
The Bowling Green-based International Center of Kentucky is in the process of resettling refugees who have already arrived from Afghanistan. The agency is…
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is preparing to welcome Afghan refugees into his Bowling Green home. Bill DeLong served multiple tours in Iraq and…
The resettlement of Afghan refugees in Bowling Green and Owensboro is being delayed by the federal government. Originally slated to arrive in Kentucky…
Some 200 Afghan refugees are on their way to parts of Kentucky, including Warren and Daviess counties, after escaping violence in the Taliban-controlled…
The Warren County based International Center of Kentucky is expecting an influx of refugees in the next few months. Resettlement programs have struggled…
The refugee resettlement agency for the Bowling Green region is planning to notify the federal government that it’s prepared to accept 500 refugees for…
The Warren County-based International Center of Kentucky is hoping to soon be able to resettle more refugees across the Bowling Green region now that…
Refugee resettlement officials in Bowling Green believe the international community should be among the first to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine once…
Refugee resettlement in Kentucky has been significantly lower over the past 12 months than what was seen during the previous federal fiscal year. The…
The City of Bowling Green unveiled a new plan Tuesday aimed at building more inclusive communities that are economically vibrant for refugees and…