International Center of Kentucky on track to resettle 450 refugees in Warren County before end of Oct.

The Bowling Green-based International Center of Kentucky has helped resettle 149 refugees in Warren County since April.

According to the agency, 18 refugees from Burma, 128 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and three from Indonesia have arrived in Warren County over the past three months. The refugees, made up of men, women, children, and families, have been resettled by the agency that works to secure long-term housing, employment, and education for refugees in Bowling Green and Warren County.

The refugee resettlement agency expects to resettle roughly 450 refugees before the end of the fiscal year in October.

Albert Mbanfu, director of the International Center, said he anticipates the arrival of new refugees to Warren County to continue. “One of the reasons why the Bowling Green pipeline is always full is because we are resettling mostly U.S. ties,” Mbanfu said. “Many refugees who already have some connections with individuals who already live in Bowling Green and Warren County.”

Mbanfu added the International Center plans to expand its refugee resettlement areas to include surrounding counties that can provide employment opportunities for new arrivals.

“We are permitted to resettle refugees 50 miles from our office and we’ve already started a discussion with other counties, and we have two in the pipeline."

At their meeting on Thursday, Mbanfu said there are “preliminary discussions” taking place with officials in Ohio County, but did not disclose additional details.