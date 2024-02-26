Refugee center leader: planned increase in fees will heavily burden refugees, international residents

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an increase in fees associated with naturalization and “green card” applications will go into effect on April 1.

The cost of an application for naturalization, referred to as the N-400 Application for Citizenship, will increase from $640 to $760 and the four applications associated with applying for what's known as a green card will all rise to combine for an increase of more than $1,000.

The leader of a Bowling Green refugee resettlement agency says the increase could impact the international community across the state and nation.

Albert Mbanfu, director of the International Center of Kentucky in Warren County, said the price changes could delay the process of becoming a full U.S. citizen for refugees and international residents living in America on a temporary status.

“What will probably happen will be many will delay applying for their green card or their citizenship," Mbanfu said. "And in a worst-case scenario, some of them may not want to apply at all. However, there are ways for those fees to be waived depending on the family size and income."

The International Center is currently educating anyone who is in the process of applying or plans to apply close to the change in requirements, according to Mbanfu.

“Currently we are just processing those who have already come through our doors,” he said. “As we get closer to when the fees will be implemented we will have flyers in our office for refugees and immigrants to let them know there will be an increase in the filing fee.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services cited the rise in cost for the applications is due to an adjustment for inflation. There will be reduced fees and waivers available for individuals who meet certain federal poverty guidelines. Mbanfu said his organization will help applicants find and apply for waivers, but for large families, the increase could be costly.

“In the case where you have a big family that does not qualify for any fee waiver that will be a big impediment because many of them may not be able to save thousands of dollars in order to apply,” Mbanfu said. “So this will add to the stress that they already have after having gone through a lot to find themselves in the United States.”

The International Center of Kentucky expects to resettle around 350 newly arrived refugees in Bowling Green by the end of the current federal fiscal year on September 30, 2024.