-
Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth will not seek reelection this year.Hollingsworth, a Republican, announced his third term would be his last with a…
-
A Southern Indiana county is on pace to have one of its worst years ever for opioid overdoses.Last week, the Clark County Health Department received two…
-
-
In a letter sent to Governor Andy Beshear, seventeen Kentucky organizations are urging him to commit to keeping federal unemployment benefits that are set…
-
Voting rights activists are calling on Indiana legislative leaders to give the public a month for reviewing proposed new congressional and state election…
-
COVID-19 cases in Indiana are on the upswing again after decreasing for nearly three months.Data from the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the recent…
-
For eight months, Hoosiers had to wear masks in public.That changed last Tuesday when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb allowed his statewide mask mandate to…
-
At least one popular Southern Indiana event has already canceled plans for this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting community leaders…
-
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has tested positive for COVID-19.Box made the announcement during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s…
-
Back in spring, Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere began recognizing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic that was taking hold throughout the United States.…