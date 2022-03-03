Aprile Rickert
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 8-1 that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has the right to defend a restrictive abortion law that passed the state legislature in 2018.
-
A Kentucky House committee has passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that would make it harder for minors to get abortions, place stricter restrictions on those who provide medication-induced abortion and regulate disposal of fetal tissue.
-
Gov. Andy Beshear said that if a measure to end the COVID-19 state of emergency next week passes at the Kentucky Legislature, it could impact the state’s ability to get future aid.
-
A suspect is in custody after police say he broke into the home of a former Kentucky politician and fatally shot his daughter last week.
-
Kentucky will be awarded nearly $500 million in a multistate settlement involving four drug companies accused of contributing to the U.S. opioid crisis.
-
A piece of Indiana legislation could expand postpartum Medicaid coverage – something one lawmaker said is crucial to residents’ health and safety after pregnancy.
-
State and federal leaders say they’re working to address the growing addiction crisis in Kentucky and the U.S.
-
Kentucky lawmakers hope a new bill advancing in the legislature would alleviate the state’s long standing nursing shortage, though some industry officials say the measure needs to go further.
-
A Morganfield woman is in custody and facing federal charges for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Kentucky officials say as COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations continue to drop, they’ll reassess guidance for safety measures as early as next month.