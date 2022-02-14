-
Kentucky’s 5th district Congressman Hal Rogers was the only member of the state’s federal delegation to vote against certifying the presidential election…
-
In a conference hall in Pikeville, Kentucky, this September, Gov. Matt Bevin led an eager audience in a countdown. When the audience reached “One!,” a map…
-
Kentucky State Rep. Angie Hatton met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. this week to push for a bill that would bring home more than $100 million for…
-
A water system in eastern Kentucky that was on the verge of collapse could soon get much needed improvements. Many Martin County, Kentucky, residents were…
-
Two powerful Kentucky Republicans have an idea to boost an economic development agency that helps Appalachia: Move it out of the nation's capital.Senate…
-
A U.S. House committee has advanced a bill that would send a billion dollars for mine reclamation and economic development in coal communities.The RECLAIM…
-
The federal budget passed by both chambers of Congress this week would block a future fee on some southern Kentucky towns that use Lake Cumberland as a…
-
The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $100,000 grant for Operation UNITE to continue fighting drug abuse in southern and eastern…
-
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers on Wednesday announced a bipartisan initiative to send $1 billion to coalfield communities.The RECLAIM Act (which stands for…
-
Congressman Hal Rogers says a suspension of federal disability benefits for 900 recipients in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia is being…