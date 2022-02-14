Gov. Beshear

-
The novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, have had an enormous impact on daily life in Kentucky and the world, prompting governments at…
-
Gov. Steve Beshear will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to non-violent felons in Kentucky who have completed their sentences.Beshear made…
-
Gov. Steve Beshear has vetoed part of a bill that appropriates money from the state’s settlement with tobacco companies.The bill had set aside money to…
-
In an effort to improve job growth for existing and new employers across the state, the state of Kentucky is making workforce services available in one…
-
Gov. Steve Beshear has scheduled a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on efforts to implement federal health care reforms in…