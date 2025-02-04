Kentucky's medical cannabis program notches another milestone as Beshear asks federal government to loosen restrictions

A physician and educator are the first two recipients of cards allowing patients to legally obtain medical cannabis in Kentucky.

The state’s medical marijuana program officially began on Jan 1.

One of the first cards went to Dr. Ryan Grell, an anesthesiologist and owner of Kentucky Medical Marijuana Center. From managing chronic pain to improving mental health, Dr. Grell says he’s seen the difference medical cannabis can make in the lives of patients.

“There’s a mountain of scientific evidence showing medical cannabis is a safe and effective medicine," Grell said during Gov. Andy Beshear's weekly Team Kentucky briefing. "Patients shouldn’t be force to use more dangerous medications that are addictive like opioids to treat their illnesses.”

The other card went to Merissa Khumalo, a former teacher at Rise STEM Academy for Girls in Lexington.

The cards allow patients to receive medical marijuana once it reaches dispensary shelves. To obtain a card, Kentuckians must first visit a doctor or nurse practitioner authorized to prescribe the drug. The state has received more than 4,000 applications for cards and more than 2,200 of those applications had been approved as of last week. Fifteen have been denied based on felony convictions.

Another disqualification to obtaining medical marijuana is gun ownership. The federal ATF has warned that participants of the state’s new medical marijuana program are prohibited from buying or owning firearms under federal law that still classifies marijuana as more serious than fentanyl.

Gov. Andy Beshear says veterans with PTSD shouldn’t have to forfeit their 2nd Amendment rights.

"No law-abiding Kentuckian or American, for that matter, should have to choose between a constitutional right and getting the medication they need," Beshear last week. “This is just one of a number of different impacts we see with the federal government not changing, not accepting reality or where the future is, versus states who are moving into that future.”

Another measure adding pressure on Congress has been filed in Kentucky's 2025 legislative session. A resolution in the state Senate urges Kentucky’s congressional delegation to support amending the Gun Control Act of 1968 to allow users of medical cannabis to buy and possess guns.

"The conflict between federal firearms restrictions and medical cannabis laws has created confusion, inconsistency, and unnecessary legal risks for individuals who seek to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms," the resolution reads.

If approved in the General Assembly, the resolution would be sent to the clerks of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as members of Kentucky’s federal delegation.

Higher education institutions in Kentucky respond to new marijuana law

Many Kentucky colleges and universities are opting out of the state’s medical marijuana program. Western Kentucky University is among them and says it will remain a drug-free campus, in accordance with federal law.

As a recipient of federal funds, WKU said in an email to faculty and staff that it’s required to comply with federal laws, including the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug-Free Workplace Act. Those laws prohibit the use and possession of marijuana on university campuses, even for individuals legally approved to use medical cannabis under Kentucky law.

The University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky are also banning the use of medical cannabis on their campuses.

Marijuana is legal either for medical or recreational uses in a majority of U.S. states, but for Kentucky college students with medical marijuana prescriptions, possession and usage on campus is prohibited without federal action.

Meanwhile, a group of Louisville firefighters is suing the city for the right to use medical marijuana. The union representing the Louisville Fire Department says a contract reached last year states employees won't be disciplined for using the drug while off duty.

Under Kentucky's new medical cannabis law, an employer is not required to permit the use of medical marijuana.

