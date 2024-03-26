Beshear's PAC issues first wave of endorsements

Gov. Andy Beshear’s newly-formed political action committee, In This Together, has released its first round of endorsements.

The list includes candidates running for federal and state offices, including one contest in his home state of Kentucky.

Beshear, a Democrat, is endorsing the re-election campaigns of U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Jon Tester from Montana. Beshear has also thrown support to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein who is running for governor of that state. Beshear’s PAC is endorsing Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine, a candidate for the state Supreme Court.

Each of the candidates are running in competitive elections in red or purple states.

“We created In This Together because the anger politics increasingly dominating our country represent a threat to the health of our democracy; we need more leaders who reject divisiveness and who aren’t afraid to stick to the values of empathy, decency and compassion,” Beshear said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know and work with each of these candidates, and first and foremost they are good people. But despite the challenging environments they face, I know each of these candidates will always do what they think is right, for all of our people."

In This Together is making financial contributions to the candidates and the federal PAC says more endorsements will follow in the coming months.

Beshear formed the PAC last November after winning re-election in the conservative bluegrass state. The PAC focuses on helping elect more Democrats in swing states and Republican strongholds.

