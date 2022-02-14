-
General Motors workers in Kentucky and seven other states are transitioning from temporary to permanent employment. The automaker announced on Wednesday…
The Corvette Assembly Plant returned to full operations on Tuesday following a nearly six-week strike between General Motors and the United Autoworkers…
Workers in Kentucky and eight other states have begun voting on a tentative labor deal between General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union.The…
Striking General Motors employees in Bowling Green and across the nation could be headed back to work in a few days. GM and the United Autoworkers Union…
As a national strike against General Motors enters a fifth week, the broader costs of the work stoppage are being felt in Kentucky, but not to the same…
Some hourly workers at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green say they’ll remain on the picket line as long as it takes to get a fair contract with…
General Motors is restoring health care to hourly workers in Bowling Green, and across the nation, who are on strike for a second week. The reinstatement…
The impact of the national strike by United Auto Workers at General Motors plants across the country is starting to hit home in Bowling Green.Some of the…
General Motors employees in Bowling Green are back on the picket lines for the second day of a nationwide strike. The automaker and union are at an…
There are no cars rolling off the assembly line in Bowling Green, or for that matter, any General Motors Plant in the nation.About 900 hourly workers at…