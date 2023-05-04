Replacement named for retiring manager of Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant

The manager of the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green is stepping down from his role this summer.

Kai Spande announced last week at the NCM Bash that he accepted a buyout offer from General Motors and plans to take early retirement.

GM has tapped Ray Theriault to succeed Spande, effective June 1. A 27-year veteran of the company, Theriault is currently senior manager of EV supplier integration at the automaker’s Spring Hill, TN plant.

“I look forward to continuing the success that Corvette has already established; upholding and being part of advancements that ensure an accomplished trajectory for the product and the plant," Theriault said in a statement. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that I’m excited to experience the Corvette E-Ray accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds!”

Spande has led the Corvette plant for the last eight years, overseeing an expansion of the plant and paint shop, as well as the retooling of the plant for production of the C8 Corvette. He was also at the helm during the tornado that hit the plant in 2021. Most recently, he oversaw the local unveiling of the 2024 E-Ray, the first hybrid-electric Corvette.

Spande plans to serve out his term as chairman of the Corvette Museum’s Board of Directors which concludes at the end of the year.