Bowling Green Corvette Assembly Plant announces layoffs

More than 30 workers have been laid off at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.

The terminations come as GM decreases production and streamlines operations at its southern Kentucky manufacturing facility.

GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant



"Bowling Green Assembly has notified a small number of employees of an indefinite layoff as a result of operational changes at the plant," plant spokeswoman Rachel Bagshaw said in a statement to WKU Public Radio. "Impacted employees may be offered employment opportunities at other GM locations, which includes relocation assistance as applicable.

Bagshaw declined to elaborate on those operational changes.

A letter from UAW Local 2164 Shop Chairman Jason Watson said that April 25 was the last day of employment for 31 production workers.

Another 43 employees who have worked at the plant for 25 years or longer took an early retirement buyout from GM, according to MidEngineCorvetteForum.com.

Their last day of employment will be June 1.

The layoffs come amid a slowdown in production at the Bowling Green plant. With the threat of tariffs affecting the prices of cars and other goods, GM was able to achieve a 17% increase in sales for the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2024. However, Corvette sales have declined by more than 20% since January.

The Bowling Green plant closed for three weeks earlier this year. Another week of downtime is scheduled starting May 19.

