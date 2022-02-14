-
A retired U.S. Army veteran working to raise awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is bringing his message to Fort Knox on Friday.Sergeant First…
A Hardin County facility that provides long-term care for military veterans is getting a special dedication Thursday.A section of the Carl M. Brashear…
A motorcycle ride this week in Hardin County is putting the spotlight on sexual assault awareness and prevention.The U.S. Army Human Resources Command at…
Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don't…
The city of Radcliff is offering free land for a possible Veterans Affairs medical center.The 50 acre site has all utilities in place and has direct…
Communities around Fort Knox have launched a capital campaign to help grow the Hardin County army post and the regional economy. A new partnership called…
Maj. Gen. Christopher Hughes is the new Commanding General at Fort Knox.He assumes the position previously held by Maj. Gen. Peggy Combs, who was the…
Veterans and their dependents are being encouraged to attend a military jobs fair at Fort Knox Thursday. The Hardin County military post is hosting about…
Hardin County area business and political leaders are in the final stages of an effort to stave off proposed cuts at the Fort Knox military post.The Army…
FRANKFORT—A group of state lawmakers are calling for the U.S. Department of Defense to abandon its plan to reduce personnel at military bases in Kentucky…