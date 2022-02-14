-
A veteran's organization that began in Kentucky as a social group to decrease the isolation that can lead to suicide will be in the national spotlight…
For thousands of people in Kentucky, the highly effective COVID-19 vaccines have allowed life to return to mostly normal. But for “long haulers” like Army…
Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available across Kentucky, most people who want to be vaccinated are already fully immunized. But a decrease in…
With Mother's Day approaching this weekend, we're highlighting a mother and daughter who have a close relationship that's both personal and…
As many Americans wait to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a nurse at Ft. Campbell is reflecting on what it was like to recently get her second…
Fort Campbell is reporting its first positive case of the coronavirus.The infected person is a dependent of a military retiree at Fort Campbell and is…
Almost $63 million dollars in federal funding slated to build a middle school at the Fort Campbell United States Army Installation is being diverted to…
About 125,000 Kentuckians served in the military during the Vietnam War and many were exposed to a harmful herbicide used to clear vegetation on the…
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Fort Campbell Soldier. Medical examiners say the remains found Monday off…
Federal prosecutors have charged six soldiers from Fort Campbell with conspiring to steal sensitive Army equipment including sniper telescopes and rifle…