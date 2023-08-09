Western Kentucky University introduces Narcan to all student housing ahead of fall semester

Western Kentucky University will begin keeping Narcan, a life-saving drug used to treat drug overdoses, in residence halls and Greek life houses during the fall semester. All WKU fraternity and sorority houses and student dormitories will be equipped with the drug, which will be stored in an accessible space for students or resident assistants to easily access during the event of an overdose.

David Oliver, emergency manager at WKU, said multiple doses of the drug were already available ahead of the semester.

“They are already installed at each of the sorority and fraternity houses as well as each of the residence halls. It’s in each of the automatic defibrillators cases already. There’s two doses in each. It’s very accessible.”

The drug will be in a form of a nasal spray capable of reversing the effects of opioid overdoses, which can be vital in providing emergency response crews and medical professionals enough response time to render aid. Resident assistants will be trained on how to administer Narcan, and it will be accessible to anyone, along with an emergency defibrillator.

Oliver said he has not responded to a student overdosing while on WKU campus but the introduction of Narcan ensures another level of safety for students.

“It’s available if somebody needs it. If somebody they know or if they come across somebody that’s experienced an overdose we want them to access it and utilize it but also have someone call 911.”