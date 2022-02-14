-
A partnership between Kentucky’s attorney general and local officials in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County was launched Tuesday in an effort to prevent…
A task force created by Attorney General Daniel Cameron unveiled recommendations for changing the search warrant process in Kentucky following the police…
A federal judge in Kentucky has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.The ruling is a preliminary win for…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers,…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined attorneys general in Ohio and Tennessee in seeking to block a new federal COVID-19 vaccine and testing…
The U.S Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday over whether Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is allowed to defend a Kentucky abortion law that…
Staff with Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will appear before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, arguing that he should have the right to defend…
Environmental and consumer groups have pushed for the early closure of a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in West Virginia that serves electricity…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court ruling that allows a federal agency to set emission…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is wading into a precedent-setting legal battle to determine if the fees associated with expunging a criminal…