'This is the best win streak we've seen': Team Kentucky's coach makes final pitch for second term

As Kentuckians decide whether to give Gov. Andy Beshear another term in office, the incumbent Democrat is energizing supporters on a statewide tour. Beshear brought his Get Out the Vote Tour to Bowling Green on Friday.



“Folks, in 2019, we came together and shocked the world and we beat Matt Bevin," Beshear said. "In four days, we’re going to beat Daniel Cameron, too.”

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear delivered what he called "Team Kentucky Updates". With Election Day on Tuesday, Beshear's Team Kentucky is in the 4th quarter of one of the country’s most closely watched off-year elections.

Speaking at Western Kentucky University, Beshear touted his role in creating jobs.

“We’re building one of the five biggest battery plants on planet earth right here in Bowling Green, the AESC plant—a $2 billion investment and 2,000 new jobs. This is the best win streak we've seen in our lifetime. We have to keep it going."

Beshear highlighted plans for a second term, including teacher pay raises and universal pre-K.

The incumbent also talked up early voting, which is an option for the first time in a Kentucky governor’s race.

“While other states around the country have been restricting voting rights, we expanded them here in Kentucky, but to keep that, it means we have to get out early and vote in droves," Beshear told supporters Friday.

Beshear won the 2019 governor’s race by less than half of one percent, and a new poll suggests he’s in for another squeaker with Republican challenger Daniel Cameron now in a tie with Beshear, with each candidate receiving 47% support among those surveyed.

"We're ready for a race that's as close as it's going to be, but we know our energy is gonna help push us through," said Beshear.

Cameron's campaign has tried to nationalize the campaign and point out Beshear's support of President Joe Biden, who is unpopular in the commonwealth. The GOP Attorney General has repeatedly blasted Biden's economic and energy policies.

Polling locations remain open for early voting through Saturday. Election day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 6 a.m.—6 p.m. local time. A list of vote centers statewide can be found at govote.ky.gov.