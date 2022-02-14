-
Bowling Green voters will soon have a new mayor for the first time in nearly a decade. On September 1, the local mayor’s race got more interesting.…
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson is facing an ethics complaint over his use of City Hall to endorse mayoral candidate Todd Alcott. Speaking to media…
Bowling Green will have a new mayor next year.Bruce Wilkerson announced Tuesday that he's dropping out of the race for re-election.The Bowling Green Daily…
The Bowling Green City Commission has voted to pursue legal action related to the once-troubled downtown parking garage wrap. The city hired a northern…
The mayor of Bowling Green says he doesn’t think recent comments about a so-called “massacre” in the city will harm its reputation.A senior advisor to…
Bowling Green mayor Bruce Wilkerson is adding the title of college president to his resume.Daymar College announced Wednesday that Wilkerson will lead…
Bowling Green is partnering with a Nashville company to provide health care for city employees and their dependents.The City Care Center will open Friday…
The mayor of Bowling Green says the city continues to examine how it conducts hiring for all of its departments.The move was prompted by a federal…
For months, crews with heavy construction equipment have been busily converting a busy Bowling Green intersection from one controlled by traffic lights to…
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson says that while it feels like "slogging through mud", the area economy is slowly starting to turn around.However,…