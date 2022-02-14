Bowling Green Corvette Plant

-
The GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant, which is the only facility in the world to produce the Corvette, has temporarily suspended production due to a parts…
General Motors workers in Kentucky and seven other states are transitioning from temporary to permanent employment. The automaker announced on Wednesday…
The Corvette Assembly Plant returned to full operations on Tuesday following a nearly six-week strike between General Motors and the United Autoworkers…
If they can close our plant, they can close yours, too.That's the message from workers at three shuttered General Motors factories that didn't get new…
As a national strike against General Motors enters a fifth week, the broader costs of the work stoppage are being felt in Kentucky, but not to the same…
General Motors is restoring health care to hourly workers in Bowling Green, and across the nation, who are on strike for a second week. The reinstatement…
General Motors employees in Bowling Green are back on the picket lines for the second day of a nationwide strike. The automaker and union are at an…
There are no cars rolling off the assembly line in Bowling Green, or for that matter, any General Motors Plant in the nation.About 900 hourly workers at…
