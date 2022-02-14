2022 election

-
Kentuckians who want to switch political parties ahead of the 2022 primary elections have until the end of the year to do so.Kentucky’s Republican Party…
One of the top anti-abortion advocates in the Kentucky legislature is running for a state Supreme Court seat.Republican Rep. Joe Fischer filed paperwork…
Hearkening to a time when Democrats were overwhelmingly powerful in Kentucky, Charles Booker is reaching back nearly a century for his new campaign…
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he’s filed the initial paperwork to run for a second term as Kentucky’s governor.Beshear defeated incumbent…
Former Republican state Rep. Jonathan Shell has announced he will run to be Kentucky’s next agriculture commissioner in 2023.Shell is 33 years old and was…
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Charles Booker’s bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul in Kentucky’s senate race next year.Warren is a…
Conservative consultant and writer Kelley Paul stumped for her husband, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, at an event at a Louisville country club on Thursday.Speaking…
Former Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker launched his 2022 campaign for U.S. Senate earlier this month. He’s trying to build off his 2020 Senate bid,…
Former state Rep. Charles Booker is running for U.S. Senate with hopes of defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has held the seat since his…
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he’s not concerned by a potential challenge from former state Rep. Charles Booker during his race for reelection next…