Sen. Rand Paul attacks Fauci, vows investigation into 'Covid cover-up' in victory speech

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is headed back to Washington for a third term. The Bowling Green Republican easily defeated Democratic challenger Charles Booker of Louisville in Tuesday's election.

Paul used his victory speech to continue his attack on the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

“Thanks for coming out to Dr. Fauci’s retirement party," Paul exclaimed before a raucous crowd of supporters at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Sen. Paul has waged high-profile clashes with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the federal government’s COVID-19 policies and the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

If Republicans are successful in taking over the U.S. Senate, Paul is in line to become chairman of the Senate Health Committee. In his victory speech, Paul called the U.S. government the biggest originator of misinformation.

“Are you listening Dr. Fauci? No bureaucrat should be above the law," railed Paul. "No bureaucrat should be allowed to deny information to Congress, and no bureaucrat should be allowed to lie to Congress.”

As chairman, Paul will have subpoena power and has pledged to get to the bottom of where COVID-19 originated.

The eye surgeon by trade claims the evidence points to the virus being a leak from a lab in China. Dr. Fauci has denied the allegation and accused Paul and other Republican critics of distorting the facts.