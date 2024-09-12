Gov. Beshear visits Laurel County as search continues for I-75 shooter

Authorities continue to search for the gunman who wounded five people after opening fire on Interstate-75 in southeastern Kentucky. It has been nearly a week since the attack took place. Police say 32-year-old Joseph Couch is the prime suspect in the shooting.

Local law enforcement has received additional help from both the state and federal level.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said law enforcement groups are using every resource available, including new and old technology.

“We're still utilizing nighttime aircraft operations with thermal imaging. We're still using K-9s, we have cadaver K-9s, we have bloodhounds we have brought in. The FBI has brought in a bloodhound team from Illinois,” he said.

Burnett said it is possible they may have to expand the search area. He praised the collaborative effort of all the agencies participating in the search.

Gov. Andy Beshear made his first visit to Laurel County since the shooting took place. He met with agencies involved in the search.

The governor offered words of comfort for the communities impacted by the shooting.

“As the days move forward, we know folks are going to be trying to get back to their everyday life, which is a challenge in a time like this. Just know, your state stands with you and we are ready, willing, and able to provide additional resources,” Beshear said.

He gave the example of what happened in Rockcastle County. Officials there came up with a plan to increase police presence and made some changes to bus routes to make sure kids could get to school safely.

Burnett also said KSP will be providing extra security to school events in the area as the search continues.

Authorities are still telling people in the area to remain vigilant and to call the KSP or Laurel County Sheriff's office if they see anything suspicious.

