Officials provide more information in manhunt for suspected gunman in I-75 shooting in Laurel County

Authorities are expected to pick up the manhunt for the suspected gunman for Saturday night's mass shooting in Laurel County Monday morning. The Kentucky State Police have taken over the search portion, while the Laurel County Sheriff's Department will run point on the investigation.

During a news conference Sunday evening, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said they have plenty of resources available.

“We will continue to use helicopters, drones, K9s, search teams, we'll bring in fresh troopers, fresh officers from other agencies and we'll work together.”

Richard Dalrymple with the Laurel County Sheriff's Department said the searches have been suspended once darkness falls due to the hazardous terrain of the area.

“He was on a ledge about 30 down from the top of that cliff where he fired from. And that's characteristic of that entire area back there. In order for me to find that this morning when we located that site, I had to grab a tree to lean over and look, and that's impossible to do in the nighttime without falling off a cliff.”

The suspected gunman shot into at least 12 vehicles on Interstate-75. Five people confirmed wounded. They have been listed as in stable condition and no fatalities are expected.

Other officials confirmed the suspected gunman has a military background, having served in an engineering battalion in the National Guard. Authorities are still urging residents in Laurel and the surrounding counties to remain vigilant and to call 9-1-1 if they think they see the suspect.

Several area school districts have opted to close out of an abundance of caution, they are listed below: