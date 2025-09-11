'First time I felt validated': annual walk benefiting suicide prevention planned in Bowling Green

Out of the Darkness Walks are planned at hundreds of sites across the country in upcoming weeks, with Bowling Green’s annual walk taking place Sunday, September 14, at 1 p.m. at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The walks and accompanying fundraisers collect funds that benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the largest private nonprofit funder for suicide prevention advocacy, research, education and support. Funds support the foundation’s education efforts like Talk Saves Lives and More than Sad , as well as raising funding for essential programs like the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Chris Booker began participating in the Bowling Green walk in 2016 after losing his father to suicide, and after his own suicide attempt. He said it was the first time that he can remember connecting with others who could relate to his journey.

“It was like the first time I felt validated in what I was feeling and I was dealing with. I met with people who had similar losses. One of the cool parts about the walk is the bead ceremony. So if I went and picked up a specific bead, like now, I pick up green beads for my personal struggle, I can walk around and see people wearing the same color bead, knowing they've gone through similar experiences,” Booker said.

He added that while the bead ceremony is an emotional high point of the event, much of the day is meant to be a celebration and community event, memorializing those who have been lost and uplifting survivors.

“Now, there's a lot of emotions, obviously, that people can experience, but in the big scope of things, it is a fun event. We've got face painting for the kids, the playground at Hot Rod stadium will be open, you can bring dogs as long as they're on the leash. We'll have food trucks, Kentacos and Philly Willies will be there, we'll have some music playing. It's just a really good time for community engagement, involvement and kind of to help you build that support circle,” Booker said.